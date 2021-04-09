ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,840 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and hospitalizations and the state positivity rate increased, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The state has recorded 423,663 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,238 deaths, up 14 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations stand at 1,249, up 33 from the last day. Of those, there are 286 in ICU beds and 963 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down again, now at 5.59%.

Over 9 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state with 44,452 in the last day.

For the very first time, Maryland is reporting more than 80,000 vaccinations in a single day. This brings our total number of doses administered to 3.27 million, and our daily average to 62,587. 78.5% of Marylanders 65+ have received a vaccine. https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J pic.twitter.com/SPMBMQWy6P — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 9, 2021

Maryland remains in 2B of its vaccination plan, but all Marylanders ages 16 and up can get the vaccination at several mass vaccination sites around the state. Some even have walk-up lines.

As of Friday morning, 1,269,263 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,274,873 total doses, with 2,005,610 first doses and 1,140,636 second doses administered so far. Of those, 39,766 first doses and 31,305 second doses were given out in the last day.

They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 128,627 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 10,997 doses.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,602 (203) 1* Anne Arundel 40,112 (559) 14* Baltimore City 46,778 (945) 22* Baltimore County 58,366 (1,366) 35* Calvert 3,977 (73) 1* Caroline 2,172 (22) 0* Carroll 8,581 (220) 5* Cecil 5,539 (125) 2* Charles 10,010 (177) 2* Dorchester 2,521 (48) 1* Frederick 18,652 (296) 9* Garrett 1,919 (61) 1* Harford 14,849 (257) 4* Howard 17,834 (224) 6* Kent 1,251 (43) 2* Montgomery 67,773 (1,443) 46* Prince George’s 79,706 (1,373) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,770 (40) 1* St. Mary’s 5,545 (123) 0* Somerset 2,491 (37) 0* Talbot 1,995 (36) 0* Washington 13,587 (263) 3* Wicomico 7,183 (152) 0* Worcester 3,450 (93) 1* Data not available 0 (59) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 22,226 (3) 0* 10-19 42,023 (6) 1* 20-29 77,650 (35) 1* 30-39 72,567 (81) 6* 40-49 63,644 (230) 5* 50-59 63,660 (652) 25* 60-69 42,768 (1,338) 18* 70-79 23,783 (2,106) 38* 80+ 15,342 (3,785) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 221,304 (3,968) 91* Male 202,359 (4,270) 95* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: Walk-Up Vaccination Shots Available At M&T Bank Friday Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 126,510 (2,853) 66* Asian (NH) 10,192 (289) 7* White (NH) 148,987 (4,211) 97* Hispanic 65,813 (746) 15* Other (NH) 19,809 (83) 0* Data not available 52,352 (56) 1*

