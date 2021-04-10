BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the race to vaccinate Marylanders continues, one Baltimore City church is doing its part to make sure people in the community receive their shot.
Ark Church along North Avenue held a clinic Friday morning, providing an alternative for those who wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
100 doses were given out Friday, and another clinic was held Saturday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.