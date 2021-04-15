ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For yet another year, the Memorial Day ceremony and parade are canceled in Annapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is planning to hold its Fourth of July celebration and parade this year.
Officials are working with local businesses and nonprofits for a series of “welcome back events” like concerts and fireworks over that holiday weekend.
