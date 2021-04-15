COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For yet another year, the Memorial Day ceremony and parade are canceled in Annapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, there is some good news.

The city is planning to hold its Fourth of July celebration and parade this year.

Officials are working with local businesses and nonprofits for a series of “welcome back events” like concerts and fireworks over that holiday weekend.

The mayor says this has been a challenging year, so this will be a citywide thank you to everyone who helped us get through it.

