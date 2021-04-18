COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1k New Cases Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPurple Playbook
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,169 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations increased on Sunday.

Hospitalizations went up by 43 to 1,252. Of those, 304 people are in ICU beds and 948 are in acute care.

READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Grazed By Bullet In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.61% The state conducted 33,132 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 436,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  At this time, 8,376 Marylanders have died.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,601,331 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,890,224 doses so far. Of those, 2,288,893 are first doses, with 23,544 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,421,675 second doses, with 23,544 in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.5K New Cases & 17 Deaths Reported Saturday

The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,712 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,312 (571) 14*
Baltimore City 49,104 (968) 23*
Baltimore County 60,935 (1,394) 35*
Calvert 4,053 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,226 (23) 0*
Carroll 8,845 (224) 5*
Cecil 5,803 (126) 2*
Charles 10,269 (181) 2*
Dorchester 2,608 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,088 (300) 9*
Garrett 1,950 (61) 1*
Harford 15,552 (263) 4*
Howard 18,385 (224) 6*
Kent 1,282 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,842 (1,454) 46*
Prince George’s 81,342 (1,395) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,836 (41) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,674 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,516 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,029 (36) 0*
Washington 13,853 (267) 3*
Wicomico 7,310 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,502 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (72) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,378 (3) 0*
10-19 43,863 (6) 1*
20-29 80,081 (35) 1*
30-39 74,652 (84) 6*
40-49 65,324 (236) 5*
50-59 65,382 (677) 25*
60-69 43,701 (1,371) 18*
70-79 24,168 (2,144) 38*
80+ 15,479 (3,818) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 227,822 (4,031) 91*
Male 208,206 (4,345) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: 'There Goes My Hero' Hosts Drive-Up Bone Marrow Registration Drive As Donations Drop During Pandemic
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 131,903 (2,907) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,514 (294) 7*
White (NH) 153,570 (4,267) 97*
Hispanic 66,942 (756) 15*
Other (NH) 20,374 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,725 (69) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff