ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,169 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations increased on Sunday.
Hospitalizations went up by 43 to 1,252. Of those, 304 people are in ICU beds and 948 are in acute care.READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Grazed By Bullet In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say
The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.61% The state conducted 33,132 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 436,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,376 Marylanders have died.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,601,331 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,890,224 doses so far. Of those, 2,288,893 are first doses, with 23,544 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,421,675 second doses, with 23,544 in the last day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.5K New Cases & 17 Deaths Reported Saturday
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,712
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,312
|(571)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,104
|(968)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|60,935
|(1,394)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,053
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,226
|(23)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,845
|(224)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,803
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,269
|(181)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,608
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,088
|(300)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,950
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,552
|(263)
|4*
|Howard
|18,385
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,282
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,842
|(1,454)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,342
|(1,395)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,836
|(41)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,674
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,516
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,029
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,853
|(267)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,310
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,502
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(72)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,378
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|43,863
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,081
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|74,652
|(84)
|6*
|40-49
|65,324
|(236)
|5*
|50-59
|65,382
|(677)
|25*
|60-69
|43,701
|(1,371)
|18*
|70-79
|24,168
|(2,144)
|38*
|80+
|15,479
|(3,818)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|227,822
|(4,031)
|91*
|Male
|208,206
|(4,345)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: 'There Goes My Hero' Hosts Drive-Up Bone Marrow Registration Drive As Donations Drop During Pandemic
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|131,903
|(2,907)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,514
|(294)
|7*
|White (NH)
|153,570
|(4,267)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,942
|(756)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,374
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,725
|(69)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.