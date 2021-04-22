BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold temperatures are taking over parts of Maryland Thursday.
The high will only get to 53 degrees. Although it's expected to be sunny, it will feel much colder. The low Thursday is also expected to be 38.
Freeze warnings were issued north of the city, while a frost advisory is in place around the city and along the I-95 corridor between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday.
#mdwx LITERALLY this just in. A, potentially, problematic upcoming overnight. pic.twitter.com/kPUhY1GVNT
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 22, 2021
The good news is by Friday we’ll be back up to 66 and then 68 Saturday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.