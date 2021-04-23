BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that Adrienne Roberson will be the team’s new public address announcer, making her the first female voice in the franchise’s history.

Roberson is the fourth active PA announcer in Major League Baseball history joining Renel Brooks-Moon with the San Francisco Giants, Marysol Castro with the New York Mets and Amelia Schimmel with the Oakland Athletics.

“This is a dream come true, and I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Roberson. “To be able to cultivate my passion, bring my voice to our historic ballpark, and announce the same players I saw come through our minor league system as they now make their way to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is incredibly exciting. I know the future of Birdland is very bright.”

Congratulations to the new voice of Camden Yards, Adrienne Roberson! Adrienne becomes the first female public address announcer in Orioles history, and joins the club after spending the last 17 years as the PA announcer for the @BowieBaysox. pic.twitter.com/eIEcfoDDp7 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 23, 2021

It’s Roberson’s 20th season with professional baseball. She joins the Orioles after spending 17 years as the PA announcer for the Bowie Baysox, the O’s double-A affiliate. She’s made appearances as a guest public announcer at Oriole Park over the years.

“We are excited to have Adrienne assume the full-time role as the voice of Oriole Park,” said GREG BADER, Orioles Senior Vice President, Administration & Experience. “After working several Orioles games over the past ten seasons and serving as the voice of the Baysox for nearly two decades, she is familiar with our players throughout the entire Orioles system, and we are proud to now regularly feature her voice, one that many of our fans already know and love, on a nightly basis.”

She also spent time as a PA announcer with Georgetown University Athletics, announcing men’s lacrosse, softball, soccer, and volleyball games. She began her career with the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Roberson records audio books and voiceovers and serves as a board-operator at SiriusXM as well as working for Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Md. as their Attendance Coordinator.

A Philly native, Roberson received her Bachelor of Science in Communication, Broadcasting, and Sports Management from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1997. She resides in Odenton with her family.

She is replacing Ryan Wagner as public announcer. Although he was expected to announce at the Orioles home opener, he was abruptly let go.