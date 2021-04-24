COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,196 new coronavirus cases and15 deaths Saturday as Hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased.

Over 4.2 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 24.

Hospitalizations are dropped by 25 to 1,163. Of those, 287 people are in ICU beds and 876 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.87%. The state conducted 48,983 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 442,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,462 Marylanders have died.

As of Saturday morning, there are 1,801,760 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,279,177 doses so far. Of those, 2,477,417 are first doses, with 26,284 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,621,253 second doses, with 31,944 in the last day.

The FDA approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume and 29 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.  This bring the total of single doses administered in the state to 180,507.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,777 (205) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,014 (574) 14*
Baltimore City 50,147 (990) 23*
Baltimore County 62,391 (1,418) 35*
Calvert 4,115 (76) 1*
Caroline 2,244 (24) 0*
Carroll 8,981 (228) 5*
Cecil 5,933 (126) 2*
Charles 10,407 (184) 2*
Dorchester 2,652 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,282 (310) 9*
Garrett 1,962 (62) 1*
Harford 15,872 (265) 4*
Howard 18,638 (226) 6*
Kent 1,301 (43) 2*
Montgomery 69,334 (1,465) 46*
Prince George’s 82,190 (1,406) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,890 (42) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,738 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,525 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,048 (36) 0*
Washington 13,996 (269) 3*
Wicomico 7,382 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,532 (96) 1*
Data not available 0 (56) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 24,046 (3) 0*
10-19 44,809 (6) 1*
20-29 81,199 (38) 1*
30-39 75,732 (85) 6*
40-49 66,211 (241) 5*
50-59 66,201 (691) 25*
60-69 44,218 (1,391) 18*
70-79 24,367 (2,161) 38*
80+ 15,568 (3,844) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 231,201 (4,073) 91*
Male 211,150 (4,389) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 134,621 (2,956) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,658 (295) 7*
White (NH) 155,917 (4,310) 97*
Hispanic 67,586 (764) 15*
Other (NH) 20,697 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,872 (54) 0*

