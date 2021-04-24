ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,196 new coronavirus cases and15 deaths Saturday as Hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased.
Over 4.2 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 24.READ MORE: CDC And FDA Lift Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Hospitalizations are dropped by 25 to 1,163. Of those, 287 people are in ICU beds and 876 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.87%. The state conducted 48,983 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 442,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,462 Marylanders have died.
As of Saturday morning, there are 1,801,760 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,279,177 doses so far. Of those, 2,477,417 are first doses, with 26,284 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,621,253 second doses, with 31,944 in the last day.
The FDA approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume and 29 shots were administered in the past 24 hours. This bring the total of single doses administered in the state to 180,507.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,777
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,014
|(574)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|50,147
|(990)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|62,391
|(1,418)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,115
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,244
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,981
|(228)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,933
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,407
|(184)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,652
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,282
|(310)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,962
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|15,872
|(265)
|4*
|Howard
|18,638
|(226)
|6*
|Kent
|1,301
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,334
|(1,465)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|82,190
|(1,406)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,890
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,738
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,525
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,048
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,996
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,382
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,532
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(56)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,046
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,809
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|81,199
|(38)
|1*
|30-39
|75,732
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|66,211
|(241)
|5*
|50-59
|66,201
|(691)
|25*
|60-69
|44,218
|(1,391)
|18*
|70-79
|24,367
|(2,161)
|38*
|80+
|15,568
|(3,844)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|231,201
|(4,073)
|91*
|Male
|211,150
|(4,389)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|134,621
|(2,956)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,658
|(295)
|7*
|White (NH)
|155,917
|(4,310)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,586
|(764)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,697
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,872
|(54)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.