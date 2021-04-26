(WJZ)- When the Baltimore Orioles parted ways with public address announcer Ryan Wagner earlier this month, not much was said from either side about the move. The organization has since announced that Bowie Baysox public address announcer Adrienne Roberson would take over the O’s duties full-time and over the weekend, Wagner tweeted out his congratulations on the news.
Sending best wishes and congratulations to my friend @adriennemr – an immensely talented announcer and even better person. Looking forward to hearing you at the ballpark!
— Ryan Wagner (@rwags614) April 24, 2021
The tweet marked the first for Wagner in over two weeks since his departure from the organization. According to the initial report about his firing, Wagner’s commentary on his Twitter account was at least a partial factor in that decision.
Roberson is the fourth active female PA announcer in Major League Baseball history joining Renel Brooks-Moon with the San Francisco Giants, Marysol Castro with the New York Mets and Amelia Schimmel with the Oakland Athletics.
“This is a dream come true, and I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” Roberson said after the announcement was made. “To be able to cultivate my passion, bring my voice to our historic ballpark, and announce the same players I saw come through our minor league system as they now make their way to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is incredibly exciting. I know the future of Birdland is very bright.”