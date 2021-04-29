BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Domino Sugar Refinery resumed full operations Wednesday following a fire that caused eight days of only partial operations.
According to refinery officials, the fire began in the raw sugar shed and was confined to the shed, which is a free standing structure. The fire did not enter or damage the refinery building.
There were no injuries and 510 employees returned to work that Wednesday.
“The fact that we are fully operational within eight days is a credit to our expert team of engineers and our more than 500 employees who have been working around the clock to ensure the Baltimore Refinery resumes production of our full line of products for our customers,” said ASR Group’s Senior Vice President of Operations Mickey Seither. “We want to again express our gratitude to our employees, not only in Baltimore but across our network of facilities, and the Baltimore City Fire Department for their quick response, which spared the refinery itself from any damage.”
American Sugar Refining, Inc. resumed partial operations at April 22.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.