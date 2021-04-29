OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The town of Ocean City, Maryland is lifting its mask mandate on the boardwalk and in outdoor public spaces, aligning with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement.
"Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ocean City has continued to closely follow guidance from the CDC and the State of Maryland, and has even exceeded state mandates," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. "Gov. Hogan has lifted the mandate requiring that masks be worn outdoors, effective immediately."
"To remain consistent in following the state's guidance, Ocean City will no longer require masks to be worn in outside public areas, including on the Boardwalk, "Meehan added. "As Gov. Hogan announced on April 28, with improved health metrics and expanded vaccination availability, we are optimistic that we will continue taking steps toward a full recovery from the pandemic."
Visitors who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in outdoor public spaces, especially when physical distancing is not possible.
Anne Arundel County also announced it would be aligning with the governor's order.
