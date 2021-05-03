COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Go Down Again, Cases Up By 500
By Bob Turk
MARYLAND (WJZ) —  Severe weather is moving through Maryland, with tornado warning in effect for parts of the state Monday night.

A warning is in effect for Carroll and Frederick counties until 9:30 p.m. That includes Westminster and Hampstead, Maryland.

That warning just extended to Baltimore County until 10 p.m.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the county is tracking the storm and their first responders are on full alert.

The National Weather Service said they have reports of a radar-indicated tornado.

A tornado warning expired for Linganore and Libertytown, Maryland at 8:45 p.m.

There is also some potential for some pea-sized hail in some areas around Westminster.

If you are anywhere in these areas:

  • Go to a windowless interior room in the lowest level of your house.
  • Go to the center of the room, getting away from glass.
  • Get away from the windows, get under something sturdy to protect yourself.
  • Use your arms to protect your head and your neck if you do cover yourself with something sturdy.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.