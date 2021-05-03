MARYLAND (WJZ) — Severe weather is moving through Maryland, with tornado warning in effect for parts of the state Monday night.

A warning is in effect for Carroll and Frederick counties until 9:30 p.m. That includes Westminster and Hampstead, Maryland.

That warning just extended to Baltimore County until 10 p.m.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the county is tracking the storm and their first responders are on full alert.

.@BaltCoGov is tracking the current storm heading towards northern Baltimore County. Our first responders are on full alert and prepared to respond as needed. — Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) May 4, 2021

The National Weather Service said they have reports of a radar-indicated tornado.

A tornado warning expired for Linganore and Libertytown, Maryland at 8:45 p.m.

On #WJZ new tornado warning over souther Carroll County pic.twitter.com/NafFFDymhl — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) May 4, 2021

There is also some potential for some pea-sized hail in some areas around Westminster.

If you are anywhere in these areas:

Go to a windowless interior room in the lowest level of your house.

Go to the center of the room, getting away from glass.

Get away from the windows, get under something sturdy to protect yourself.

Use your arms to protect your head and your neck if you do cover yourself with something sturdy.

Tune into weather sources, like @NWS_BaltWash or local media weather coverage to ensure you receive any warnings as the storm moves in. Know where you will shelter if you receive a tornado warning this evening.

-Interior Room/no windows

-Lowest floor

-Sturdy Building pic.twitter.com/Kxv15N5Cvl — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) May 4, 2021

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.