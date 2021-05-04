BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles R. Ford is set to address allegations that the department had a lack of units to respond to a quadruple shooting in Carroll Park over the weekend.
He says they had two units sent out within a minute of getting the call.READ MORE: Baltimore County Residents Can Now Directly Schedule Vaccine Appointments At County Sites
The statement regarding “no units to send” was incorrect, he said, and that the statement was made on the ground.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Warnings, Storms Brought Wind, Rain Across Maryland With More Expected Tuesday
A 22-year-old man is dead and three others are injured from that shooting. It happened in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, or Carroll Park, at around 8:11 p.m. Sunday night.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics For AACPS Students Age 16+
They will speak at 1:30 p.m.