BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grab an umbrella Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day.
The biggest threat for strong thunderstorms will be between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
It’s the third day rain or storms have been expected around Maryland, some even leaving damage along the way.
It's expected to clear out by late Wednesday, but it'll be much cooler.
