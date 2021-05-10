SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral for a fallen Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook was held Monday in Salisbury.

Hundreds of police officers from Maryland, Delaware and other states, as well as community members whom Heacook served for more than 20 years gathered to honor his life.

“He’s a devoted father, husband, son,” said Ron Snyder, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police on Sunday.

“Whenever this happens, whether it be a police officer in this case, a firefighter or trooper, the community rallies together and wants to make sure that we do all we can to ensure that everyone pays the proper respects to a fallen hero like this,” Snyder said.

Streets around Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury were closed early Monday morning as hundreds were expected to attend.

Heacook was responding to a 911 call in Delmar when he was allegedly assaulted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, police said. Wilkerson also allegedly attacked an elderly couple in the home, police said.

Heacook was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died April 29.

Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder and assault.