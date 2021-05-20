FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed two more tornadoes landed in Maryland on the evening of May 3, when a strong round of storms moved through the region.
NWS reported an EF-1 tornado formed near Unionville in Frederick County and an EF-0 tornado formed in New Windsor in Carroll County. They already reported that an EF-1 tornado formed between Libertytown and Mt. Pleasant in Frederick County on the same night.
Further information allowed us to confirm two more tornadoes from the evening of May 3rd in north-central MD. Two tornadoes were previously confirmed in central Frederick County MD, and Jefferson County WV. #mdwx #wvwx More information here: https://t.co/otwJA4taZL pic.twitter.com/WxXjcVSlUY
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 20, 2021
According to their report, the first tornado formed in eastern Frederick County around 8:35 p.m. It reached a maximum wind speed at 90 mph and was 150 yards wide and moved 0.7 of a mile.
The tornado damaged a farm in 14700 block of Barnes Road, where trees and farm equipment was damaged as well as a shed. The tornado initially touched down in a wooded area clearing a large path of the trees.
The second tornado formed in New Windsor around 8:47 p.m. It reached a maximum of 80 mph and was 75 yards and moved 0.2 of a mile.
This tornado damaged two farm properties on the 2200 block of Bowersox Road. About 10 trees were uprooted, one of which fell on an old barn.
Two outbuildings were also destroyed.