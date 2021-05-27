ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Administration revised the state’s COVID-19 data Thursday to include 517 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past year. Now more than 9,300 Marylanders have died as a result of the virus.

Officials said those deaths were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. They were confirmed as deaths related to covid through an “information reconciliation process utilizing other sources of data.”

Twenty one more probable cases of death due to COVID-19 were also reported.

On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 8,846. With these new deaths added, a total of 9,368 Marylanders have died from the virus.

These numbers were reflected in Thursday’s COVID-19 data update.

The VSA identified these coronavirus deaths were miscoded by medical certifiers. The VSA is no re-issuing guidance for coding protocols.

“When necessary, our epidemiologists make adjustments to reported health data as information is reviewed, verified, and corrected,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “It is important for medical certifiers to closely follow CDC guidance when reporting COVID-19 deaths. This data is critical for the public and the public health community, and our systems and processes are designed to ensure accuracy and transparency in our reporting to the public.”

Families who lost a loved one due to COVID-19 can now apply for funding assistance through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for funeral expenses they incurred.

The family member applying for the funeral assistance must upload or mail a copy of a death certificate that explicitly lists COVID-19 (or suspected COVID-19) in the causes of death or contributing causes.

