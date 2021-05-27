COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Thursday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

More than 2.83 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.84%.

Hospitalizations went down by 33, now at 399 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 298 are in acute care and 101 are in the ICU. It’s the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 400 since October 2020.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,095 total confirmed cases and 9,368 deaths.

There are 2,836,207 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,012,515 doses so far. Of those 3,176,308 are first doses with 14,274 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,605,562 second doses, 24,747 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 230,645 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 950 in the last day.

The state reports 69.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,991 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,700 (631) 15*
Baltimore 65,513 (1,612) 41*
Baltimore City 52,785 (1,194) 24*
Calvert 4,214 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,340 (29) 0*
Carroll 9,472 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,285 (147) 2*
Charles 10,831 (206) 2*
Dorchester 2,825 (63) 1*
Frederick 19,743 (328) 10*
Garrett 2,030 (64) 1*
Harford 16,537 (287) 5*
Howard 19,188 (243) 7*
Kent 1,347 (49) 2*
Montgomery 70,769 (1,551) 50*
Prince George’s 84,910 (1,532) 38*
Queen Anne’s 2,991 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,013 (129) 0*
Somerset 2,607 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,157 (43) 0*
Washington 14,557 (322) 4*
Wicomico 7,660 (171) 0*
Worcester 3,630 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (32) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,847 (3) 0*
10-19 47,305 (6) 1*
20-29 84,176 (41) 1*
30-39 78,640 (103) 6*
40-49 68,426 (280) 5*
50-59 68,343 (788) 33*
60-69 45,500 (1,578) 24*
70-79 25,003 (2,378) 43*
80+ 15,855 (4,189) 100*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 240,169 (4,534) 101*
Male 218,926 (4,834) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 142,404 (3,367) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,088 (320) 11*
White (NH) 162,186 (4,730) 104*
Hispanic 69,460 (822) 18*
Other (NH) 21,407 (99) 1*
Data not available 52,550 (30) 1*

