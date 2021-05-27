ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Thursday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.
More than 2.83 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.84%.READ MORE: 2 Injured In Shooting Along Light Street Near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
Hospitalizations went down by 33, now at 399 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 298 are in acute care and 101 are in the ICU. It’s the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 400 since October 2020.
Since the pandemic began, there are 459,095 total confirmed cases and 9,368 deaths.
There are 2,836,207 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,012,515 doses so far. Of those 3,176,308 are first doses with 14,274 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,605,562 second doses, 24,747 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 230,645 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 950 in the last day.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Strong Storms Wednesday Leave Damage Behind, Power Outages
The state reports 69.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,991
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,700
|(631)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,513
|(1,612)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,785
|(1,194)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,214
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,340
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,472
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,285
|(147)
|2*
|Charles
|10,831
|(206)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,825
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,743
|(328)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,030
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,537
|(287)
|5*
|Howard
|19,188
|(243)
|7*
|Kent
|1,347
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,769
|(1,551)
|50*
|Prince George’s
|84,910
|(1,532)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,991
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,013
|(129)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,607
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,157
|(43)
|0*
|Washington
|14,557
|(322)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,660
|(171)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,630
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(32)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,847
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,305
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,176
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,640
|(103)
|6*
|40-49
|68,426
|(280)
|5*
|50-59
|68,343
|(788)
|33*
|60-69
|45,500
|(1,578)
|24*
|70-79
|25,003
|(2,378)
|43*
|80+
|15,855
|(4,189)
|100*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|240,169
|(4,534)
|101*
|Male
|218,926
|(4,834)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,404
|(3,367)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,088
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,186
|(4,730)
|104*
|Hispanic
|69,460
|(822)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,407
|(99)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,550
|(30)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.