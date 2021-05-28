COVID LATESTMore Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Severe Weather, Weather Alerts

MARYLAND — Rain and strong storms are moving into the Baltimore area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

There is an isolated tornado risk for Southern Maryland between 6-9 p.m.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be On The Cooler Side, Rain Expected

Baltimore County Police reminded commuters to drive safely in heavy rain conditions.

MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Ocean City Quadruple Stabbing, Police Say Stemmed From Fight At House Party

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff