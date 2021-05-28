MARYLAND — Rain and strong storms are moving into the Baltimore area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
There is an isolated tornado risk for Southern Maryland between 6-9 p.m.
Baltimore County Police reminded commuters to drive safely in heavy rain conditions.
KDIX – Precipitation Depiction 2:46 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx #njwx. Dangerous severe thunderstorms in extreme southern St. Mary’s county headed for the bay then perhaps Somerset County region .#WJZ possible tornado in this cell. pic.twitter.com/ACPtqw0685
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) May 28, 2021
There are strong storms in the forecast for our region later today. Drivers are reminded to turn on their headlights, leave plenty of stopping distance between cars and adjust speed for weather conditions. Follow @NWS_BaltWash, @MDMEMA and @BaltCoEmergency for updates. ^NL #MdWx https://t.co/6QjBpC8DyI
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 28, 2021
