REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A mother-daughter cooking team Dana and Maks Posner know their way around a kitchen.
"I've been cooking with maks since she could sit up in her car seat," explained Dana.
To help bring people together and give them something to do during the pandemic, the two started doing cooking demonstrations on her school’s PTA Facebook page. Their most recent live stream is all the buzz, deep-fried cicadas.
"It's an experience," said Dana, "they only come once in 17 years, so why not embrace it."
They nicknamed themselves the “Brood X Chefs,” with their specialty being deep-fried Old Bay Cicadas.
“Taste like an Old Bay french-fry,” said Dana’s husband Josh.
The Brood X Chefs don't have any plans to experiment with different bugs.