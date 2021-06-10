WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — The Department of Justice said Thursday that Sidhartha Kumar Mathur pleaded guilty to lying to U.S. Capitol Police in relation to death threats he sent a congressman.
Mathur was charged in December with making a threat against a the representative over concerns the they would "mess with" his vote.
According to Mathur’s guilty plea, in early December 2020 he sent a threatening message through the representative’s website and provided a former classmate’s contact information with the message.
The message included death threats like "I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away" and "I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended."
Minutes after the message was sent, Mathur reportedly left a voicemail at the congressman’s office with similar threats. “If you even mess with my vote, I’m going to come and slit your throat and I’ll kill your family.”
In an interview with Capitol Police special agents the next day, Mathur admitted the contact information in the website message was his neighbor and classmate, but he denied that the message was actually from him. Despite multiple warnings that the message originated from the internet service at his home and that he could be charged for lying to agents, he continued to deny sending the message.
Mathur faces a maximum of five years in prison and three years of supervised release. His scheduling is sentenced for September 9.