BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have charged 38-year-old Kevin Dudley in the murder of a missing 18-year-old, Kozee Spriggs.
Spriggs’ decomposing body was found in the 1300 block of Ensor Street around 7:17 a.m. on June 15. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a homicide.READ MORE: Woman's Decomposing Body Found In Baltimore
She was reported missing on June 8, Baltimore Police confirm.
SWAT officers located Dudley at his home in the 1300 block of Glyndon Avenue in Baltimore on June 17 and took him to be interviewed by homicide investigators. He was then booked and charged with first- and second-degree murder.
It’s the third body found this week.
A man’s body was found near Leakin Park Friday morning.
The body of another man was found in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.
