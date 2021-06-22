COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City until 7:15 p.m. Monday night.

There were reports of downed trees and wires throughout Baltimore. The BGE App reported a number of outages throughout the region.

In Anne Arundel County, downed trees and branches caused significant damage to a home in Cape St. Claire.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said there was damaging winds and lightning associated with this storm.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m. For portions of the Eastern Shore, the watch remains in effect until 12:00 a.m.

 

Chelsea Ingram