BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday’s rainy weather conditions are expected to turn around later this afternoon — and the rest of the week will be stunning!
#mdwx Here is that wider view! NOTE all the heavy returns near Richmond. That is aimed right at the DelMarVa.Hence the "marginal risk" of severe weather for the shore this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ofyT1Hwwpi
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 22, 2021
Some West Coast weather is headed our way! Low humidity, gentle breezes and a lot of sunshine are headed our way with two days of absolute perfection. By the weekend some humidity will return.
There’s some rain in the forecast for Sunday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
