COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Rain, summer forecast, Weekend Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday’s rainy weather conditions are expected to turn around later this afternoon — and the rest of the week will be stunning!

There’s is a marginal risk of severe weather for the Delmarva shore Tuesday afternoon.

The good news: the sun returns for the rest of the week.

Some West Coast weather is headed our way! Low humidity, gentle breezes and a lot of sunshine are headed our way with two days of absolute perfection. By the weekend some humidity will return.

There’s some rain in the forecast for Sunday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff