BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heatwave is underway in the Baltimore region and across parts of the U.S.

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous heat indices for the Baltimore region lasting at least through Wednesday. Baltimore City announced the first “Code Red” alert of the season.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching 97 degrees and heat index values topping 104.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday night.

#mdwx Good morning Everyone! Day three of this run of heat. The "Real Feel" later could approach 104°. Tonight the chance of thunderstorms has entered the forecast. Tomorrow, all be it stormy at times, we will drop back to the 80's. pic.twitter.com/y6yLnyO2Hn — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 30, 2021

Temperatures are expected to begin to cool on Thursday with highs forecasted to be 80 degrees.

However, while temperatures remain in the upper 90s, here are a few safety tips from Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram:

The Maryland Department of Health also released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. Information on cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov/coderedinfo.

