WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped after a building collapse in northwest DC Thursday evening.
A five-story building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW collapsed around 3:30 p.m. while severe weather moved through the region. One man was trapped inside but has since been rescued.
About 30 people on the city’s technical rescue team and other firefighters worked their way through the rubble to rescue the man. Crews used specialized tools, including chainsaws, to work their way to the trapped man.
Update Kennedy St collapse. #DCsBravest have successfully removed the trapped victim. He is an adult male and is conscious. pic.twitter.com/93r1gQk0l5
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021
Four people were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Two homes left of the collapse were evacuated.
Update collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest continue rescue efforts to remove 1 trapped individual. 4 transported non life threatening injuries. Search and Rescue K-9 also on scene. 2 homes to left of collapsed structure have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KDd4bUXARo
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021
At this time, officials don't believe anyone else is trapped inside.
