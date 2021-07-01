COVID-19 LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decrease As Maryland COVID State Of Emergency Lifted Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped after a building collapse in northwest DC Thursday evening.

A five-story building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW collapsed around 3:30 p.m. while severe weather moved through the region. One man was trapped inside but has since been rescued.

About 30 people on the city’s technical rescue team and other firefighters worked their way through the rubble to rescue the man. Crews used specialized tools, including chainsaws, to work their way to the trapped man.

 

Four people were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Two homes left of the collapse were evacuated.

 

At this time, officials don’t believe anyone else is trapped inside.

CBS Baltimore Staff