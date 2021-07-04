OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City officials announced that firework show displays have been canceled for tonight.
Ocean City fire marshals are continuing safety inspections following an unintended discharge of fireworks on the beach earlier this morning. Officials are still investigating the cause of the discharge.
A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete.
Areas of the Boardwalk have also been closed to pedestrian traffic until a thorough safety inspection has been completed.