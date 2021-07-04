OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Ocean City Fire officials confirm several workers from a fireworks company were injured following an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach near Dorchester Street.
Fire officials were originally called to the area for a report of a vehicle on fire however when they arrived they found no vehicle was on fire but there were several employees of a fireworks company that was injured while fireworks were being set up on the beach for the Town of Ocean City’s fireworks show.READ MORE: Maryland-Based Controlled Demolition Demolishes Remaining Portion Of Surfside Condo
The victims received minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital by Ocean City Paramedics.READ MORE: Baltimore City Resident Wins $400K Grand Prize In The Final VaxCash Drawing
“Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “Prior to the fireworks being offloaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured,” he concluded.
No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.
The beach town was supposed to to host two fireworks shows. Both were canceled.
Due to an Abundance of Caution, All Fireworks Show Canceled in Ocean City https://t.co/ao7Or5vgOQ
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) July 4, 2021
