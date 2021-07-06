WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index Could Reach 105
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Watch

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northeastern part of Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Cecil, Harford and Kent counties through 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Cicadas Are Finally Gone, But They Left A Little Parting Gift

A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland To Host July Job Fairs Ahead Of August Reopening Of The Hall At Live!

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Chelsea Ingram