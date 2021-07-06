ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northeastern part of Maryland.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for Cecil, Harford and Kent counties through 10 p.m.
A *Severe T-Storm Watch* has been issued for northeastern Maryland. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/o6Mo4gexGk
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 6, 2021
A heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m.
