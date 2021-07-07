ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.
Over the weekend, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 75% of Maryland adults received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. As of last week, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.
More than 3.42 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.73%.
Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 133. Of those hospitalized, 93 remain in acute care and 40 remain in the ICU. The last time hospitalizations fell was July 2, it is the fourth day in a row that hospitalizations have increased.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,736 total confirmed cases and 9,538 deaths.
There are 3,431,069 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,925,125 doses. Of those, 3,494,056 are first doses with 4,929 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,167,811 second doses, 6,232 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 263,258 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 473 in the last day.
The state reported 75.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,058
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,009
|(650)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,004
|(1,643)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,176
|(1,230)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,241
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,352
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,528
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,364
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,980
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,855
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,851
|(334)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,049
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,672
|(295)
|6*
|Howard
|19,351
|(249)
|7*
|Kent
|1,361
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,257
|(1,575)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,617
|(1,557)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,013
|(51)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,071
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,626
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,185
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,671
|(329)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,741
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,704
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(15)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,222
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,786
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,808
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,273
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,890
|(289)
|5*
|50-59
|68,815
|(809)
|32*
|60-69
|45,830
|(1,623)
|25*
|70-79
|25,153
|(2,420)
|43*
|80+
|15,959
|(4,237)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|242,049
|(4,618)
|105*
|Male
|220,687
|(4,920)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,301
|(3,452)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,422
|(326)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,879
|(4,809)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,326
|(837)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,641
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,167
|(12)
|0*