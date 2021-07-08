TRACKING ELSATornado Watch, Tropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By Meg McNamara
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for multiple counties along Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Atlantic Coast.

A tornado watch in effect through 11 p.m. for Calvert, St. Mary’s, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.

READ MORE: Ocean City, Eastern Shore Prepare For Tropical Storm Elsa, Officials Offer Tips To Residents

St. Mary’s County declared a state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of the storm. The state of emergency is a week long and will end at noon on July 13. The emergency order authorizes the Commissioner President “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require the evacuation of areas,” the county said.

The NWS anticipates peak winds to hit the region beginning on Thursday night.

A flash flood watch was issued by the NWS for Baltimore City and Cecil, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties until 8 a.m. Friday. Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties are under a flash flood watch until 5 a.m. Friday.

While rain is expected in Baltimore city, heavier rain and wind is expected on the coast to the south and east.

Elsa’s center will make its closest pass to Maryland Thursday night into Friday morning. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast shows Elsa maintaining tropical storm force strength during this time.

Some uncertainty remains regarding how far north some of Elsa’s rain bands and tropical-storm-force winds will reach, but for now officials feel confident that areas south and east of Baltimore will catch the brunt of this storm. Portions of the lower Eastern Shore and far southern Maryland should prepare for tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rain and rough surf.

Wind was already picking up in Ocean City Thursday afternoon.

There is a chance for thunderstorms and showers beginning Thursday after 3 p.m. in Ocean City. The NWS said there is an 80% chance of heavy rain and wind in the area Thursday night into Friday, and on Friday there will also be a chance for Thunderstorms.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph Thursday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday night.

