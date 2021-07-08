WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI is hoping the public can help them identify another suspect in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
The man was seen on video, assaulting a Capitol Police officer trying to keep the group of pro-Trump rioters out of the Chamber.READ MORE: FBI: Militia-Style Group Surveilled Capitol Weeks After Riot
The suspect, give the no. 123 by the FBI, is seen pushing a law enforcement officer head back through broken windows inside the Capitol, demanding he let them in.
** WARNING: Some may find the videos below disturbing.
UPDATED PHOTOS: The #FBI needs help identifying people wanted for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan 6th violence at the Capitol. If you recognize #123, submit tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/t8G7LNMG8U. More photos: https://t.co/8iDqsI859H pic.twitter.com/8klbqmKced
— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 8, 2021READ MORE: SEE IT: FBI Releases 11 New Videos Of U.S. Capitol Riot Suspects
The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers (AFO) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference AFO #123 when calling or submitting information on the individual depicted in this video.
Earlier this week the FBI released 11 new videos of Capitol rioters.
More at fbi.gov/capitolviolence.