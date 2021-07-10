DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Volunteers with Clean Bread and Cheese Creek spent the day collecting trash at Dundalk’s War of 1812 monuments on Saturday. It’s an entirely volunteer-based community cleanup group.
The Dundalk cleanup is a yearly tradition for the group to honor Americans who lost their lives in the war.
“They sacrificed their lives so we could enjoy the lives we have today and the least thing we can do is honor their memory is keeping safe and clean the places established for others to go and reflect the sacrifice they gave,” said John Long, a member of the group.
The cleanup group met at Battle Acre Park and then moved to North Point Battlefield Park and the Methodist Meeting House Monument.
Together, they picked up trash, put down natural weed killer, and replaced flags.
“We’re replacing the flags with new ones and we try to make the place inviting for people to visit,” said Long.
The group says they do about 11 cleanups per year. The last event they had, they collected about 70 bags full of trash.
“Valor has no expiration,” said Long. “It doesn’t matter if somebody died defending our country 10 days ago or a thousand years ago, they should still be honored.”