COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Check Coming?

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.45 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.89%.

Hospitalizations increased by five to 120. Of those hospitalized, 78 remain in acute care and 42 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,186 total confirmed cases and 9,545 deaths.

There are 3,457,935 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,971,062 doses. Of those, 3,513,127 are first doses with 4,238 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,192,919 second doses, 4,658 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

A total of 265,016 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 340 in the last day.

The state reported 75.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,067 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,056 (650) 15*
Baltimore 66,059 (1,645) 41*
Baltimore City 53,228 (1,231) 25*
Calvert 4,245 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,354 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,534 (248) 6*
Cecil 6,374 (151) 2*
Charles 10,989 (214) 2*
Dorchester 2,856 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,865 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,055 (64) 1*
Harford 16,689 (295) 6*
Howard 19,378 (248) 7*
Kent 1,361 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,321 (1,576) 51*
Prince George’s 85,701 (1,558) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,014 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,082 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,626 (41) 0*
Talbot 2,187 (44) 0*
Washington 14,686 (329) 4*
Wicomico 7,749 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,710 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (16) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

MORE NEWS: Woman Shot, Killed In Cockeysville
Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,262 (3) 0*
10-19 47,826 (6) 1*
20-29 84,904 (43) 1*
30-39 79,359 (106) 6*
40-49 68,946 (290) 5*
50-59 68,868 (809) 32*
60-69 45,881 (1,625) 25*
70-79 25,177 (2,422) 43*
80+ 15,963 (4,239) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 242,284 (4,620) 105*
Male 220,902 (4,925) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 144,497 (3,455) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,472 (326) 11*
White (NH) 164,049 (4,811) 106*
Hispanic 70,452 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,669 (102) 1*
Data not available 51,047 (13) 0*