ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.
The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Check Coming?
During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.
More than 3.45 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.89%.
Hospitalizations increased by five to 120. Of those hospitalized, 78 remain in acute care and 42 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 463,186 total confirmed cases and 9,545 deaths.
There are 3,457,935 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,971,062 doses. Of those, 3,513,127 are first doses with 4,238 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,192,919 second doses, 4,658 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
A total of 265,016 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 340 in the last day.
The state reported 75.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,067
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,056
|(650)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,059
|(1,645)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,228
|(1,231)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,245
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,354
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,534
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,374
|(151)
|2*
|Charles
|10,989
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,856
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,865
|(334)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,055
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,689
|(295)
|6*
|Howard
|19,378
|(248)
|7*
|Kent
|1,361
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,321
|(1,576)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,701
|(1,558)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,014
|(51)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,082
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,626
|(41)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,187
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,686
|(329)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,749
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,710
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(16)
|0*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Woman Shot, Killed In Cockeysville
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,262
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,826
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,904
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,359
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,946
|(290)
|5*
|50-59
|68,868
|(809)
|32*
|60-69
|45,881
|(1,625)
|25*
|70-79
|25,177
|(2,422)
|43*
|80+
|15,963
|(4,239)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|242,284
|(4,620)
|105*
|Male
|220,902
|(4,925)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,497
|(3,455)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,472
|(326)
|11*
|White (NH)
|164,049
|(4,811)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,452
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,669
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,047
|(13)
|0*