ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. It’s the second day in a row the state has reported no new deaths.

Maryland reported -1 deaths Monday because one previously reported death was an out-of-state resident, according to Governor’s Office spokesperson Michael Ricci.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.46 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.92%.

Hospitalizations increased by two to 122. Of those hospitalized, 75 remain in acute care and 43 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,265 total confirmed cases and 9,544 deaths.

There are 3,461,253 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,977,583 doses. Of those, 3,516,330 are first doses with 3,203 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,196,024 second doses, 3,105 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 265,229 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 213 in the last day.

The state reported 75.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: