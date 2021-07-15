ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. It’s the third straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.47 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 1.14%.

Hospitalizations decreased by five to 132. Of those hospitalized, 88 remain in acute care and 44 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,665 total confirmed cases and 9,556 deaths.

There are 3,466,826 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,009,919 doses, breaking the seven million mark. Of those, 3,530,593 are first doses with 4,746 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,212,772 second doses, 5,243 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 266,554 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 498 in the last day.

The state reported 75.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,071 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,107 (651) 15* Baltimore 66,112 (1,647) 41* Baltimore City 53,247 (1,235) 25* Calvert 4,247 (85) 1* Caroline 2,358 (30) 0* Carroll 9,549 (248) 6* Cecil 6,395 (152) 2* Charles 11,005 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,857 (64) 1* Frederick 19,889 (334) 10* Garrett 2,057 (64) 1* Harford 16,699 (295) 6* Howard 19,399 (248) 7* Kent 1,361 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,396 (1,577) 51* Prince George’s 85,836 (1,559) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,015 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,088 (132) 0* Somerset 2,627 (42) 0* Talbot 2,188 (44) 0* Washington 14,693 (329) 4* Wicomico 7,754 (174) 0* Worcester 3,715 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (16) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,293 (3) 0* 10-19 47,888 (6) 1* 20-29 85,019 (43) 1* 30-39 79,453 (107) 6* 40-49 69,018 (290) 5* 50-59 68,913 (810) 32* 60-69 45,912 (1,629) 25* 70-79 25,197 (2,425) 43* 80+ 15,972 (4,241) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 242,528 (4,625) 105* Male 221,137 (4,931) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity