BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Maryland counties Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore and Carroll counties are under a warning until 2:15 p.m. The warnings for Charles and Prince George's counties are until 2:30 p.m. And Frederick and Washington counties are under a warning until 2:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NW Baltimore & NE Carroll Counties until 2:15pm. Storms are moving SE at 25mph. Main threat is wind gusts up to 60mph. Region under thunderstorm watch unti 8pm. #wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/vp3ClBHH4H
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 21, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Maryland through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The watch was issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties as well as Baltimore City.

#mdwx Good morning. A bit humid today, and in the low 90's, just like the past two days. But unlike Monday, and Tuesday, we will see thunderstorms later on. pic.twitter.com/P8RTOPVCBi
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 21, 2021
Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.
WJZ’s weather team is also tracking a Code Orange Air Quality alert.
#mdwx The smoke fro the Western wildfires is totally impacting us today. pic.twitter.com/YnGYDHPpm4
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 21, 2021

#mdwx The Sun is getting higher in this hazy sky, and the temps are rising. First of two Tweets..here are the current readings. And you guessed it, the heat index is coming up next. pic.twitter.com/trtUhkUmEb
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 21, 2021
