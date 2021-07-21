COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Maryland counties Wednesday afternoon.

Baltimore and Carroll counties are under a warning until 2:15 p.m. The warnings for Charles and Prince George’s counties are until 2:30 p.m. And Frederick and Washington counties are under a warning until 2:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Maryland through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch was issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties as well as Baltimore City.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

WJZ’s weather team is also tracking a Code Orange Air Quality alert.

