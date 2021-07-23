BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to become one of the highest-paid NFL players after he negotiates his contract extension with the team.
It’s Jackson’s first extension after his rookie deal, and with his bragging rights as the 2019 NFL MVP, he’s got negotiating power. The talks with his team are unconventional as he’s forgoing an agent and having his mother, Felicia Jones, help out.READ MORE: Street Sign Revealed For Jimmy Jones, Baltimore Club Music Legend, On The Street He Grew Up On
ESPN reporter Dan Graziano said Jackson could net between $40 and $45 million a year, putting him in the top three highest-paid players. He used the Chief’s Patrick Mahomes $45 Million benchmark as a ceiling for Jackson.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Early Evening Shooting In Southeast Baltimore
“It wouldn’t surprise people around the league if Jackson’s deal came in behind Mahomes’ $45 million-a-year average and ahead of Prescott’s $40 million, but as always, the key will be to watch the structure and guarantees,” wrote Graziano in a report debating contract extensions.
With an unconventional negotiation ongoing, Jackson could lose out on millions of dollars, or come out the most minted player in the league. Either way, he’s soaring past his four-year $9.5 million rookie contract.MORE NEWS: Reggio & Co. Preschool In Hunt Valley Rallies Around Family Whose Sons Have Rare Gene Mutation