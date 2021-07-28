BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Animal Services has resumed adopting animals after it closed earlier this month due to a distemper outbreak when 48 dogs were seized from a White Hall Home.
Rescue organizations like Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue Inc. are trying to spread the word.READ MORE: Summer Surge: As Coronavirus Infections Rise In Maryland, Some Reveal Why They Won’t Get Vaccine; Hogan Says ‘Breakthrough’ Infections Under 1%
Owners who need to surrender their dogs can do so by appointment only on Thursday. Stray intake and redemptions will be Friday. This service will not be available at the Dundalk location.READ MORE: Harford County Restaurants Can Keep Delivering Cocktails, Liquor Board Says
While animal control has resumed adoptions and spaying and neutering services, the Trap. Neuter, Return program will not restart until Aug. 6.
MORE NEWS: Child Assaulted, Grand Mother Held At Gunpoint By 3 Suspects In Anne Arundel County Home Invasion, Police Say
Those who have questions about the services can call animal control at 410-887-7297.