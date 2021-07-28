COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Sits At 2.45% With Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Animal Services has resumed adopting animals after it closed earlier this month due to a distemper outbreak when 48 dogs were seized from a White Hall Home.

Rescue organizations like Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue Inc. are trying to spread the word.

Owners who need to surrender their dogs can do so by appointment only on Thursday. Stray intake and redemptions will be Friday. This service will not be available at the Dundalk location.

While animal control has resumed adoptions and spaying and neutering services, the Trap. Neuter, Return program will not restart until Aug. 6.

 

Those who have questions about the services can call animal control at 410-887-7297.

