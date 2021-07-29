COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire said the facade a BJ’s store collapsed in Columbia Thursday evening.
The collapse prompted an evacuation as a precaution and the business was closed.
Responders reported around 7 p.m. to the superstore on Snowden River Parkway. No injuries have been reported.
The collapse happened soon after severe weather moved through the region. Howard County was briefly under a tornado warning. Officials have not said if the collapse was weather connected.
HCDFRS is on scene in the 9000 block of Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia. | Exterior facade damage, no structural damage reported. | Building has been evacuated as a precaution and is closed at this time. County Inspections, Licenses & Permits dept will assess structural integrity. pic.twitter.com/V0GiEUKQo3
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) July 29, 2021