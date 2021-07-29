BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties are under a tornado warning until Howard County is under a tornado warning until 5:00 p.m.

Baltimore, Carroll, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties and Baltimore City are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.

During a tornado warning:

Get to a safe place immediately

Go to an interior room on the lowest level of your home

Get away from windows

Go to the center of the room

Get under of a piece of sturdy furniture like a desk

Here’s a brief sped up video of the clear rotation I saw with the storm that is now tornado warned for Westminster as it approached Taneytown. Must have tightened up some more as it passed overhead. #MDwx pic.twitter.com/9zvzSUsNlU — Patrick Miller (@patrickmillwx) July 29, 2021

There’s a chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday across parts of Maryland.

A tornado watch was issued for Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Washington counties and Baltimore City until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara says the threat is something people should pay attention to. There’s a slight threat level for the bulk of the Baltimore area. Places north and east of the city are under an enhanced risk.

These storms could possibly bring gusty winds with large hail. The National Weather Service said that isolated tornados along with flooding are possible.

The severe storm threat for the day is definitely something to pay attention to. Slight threat level for the bulk of the state with the #Baltimore area and places north and east under an enhanced risk. We'll be tracking this through the day. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/c6w7EnLAAW — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 29, 2021

Marty Bass said that the biggest threat will be late in the afternoon into the early evening. The biggest advice for right now is to “stay weather aware.”

