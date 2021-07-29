BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith revealed Thursday that he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint earlier this year.

“Cowards running up on you with three guns,” Smith said during a press conference Thursday. “You don’t know if you’re going to lose your life in that moment.”

He said he felt helpless.

Smith and his family were robbed at gunpoint after leaving Los Angeles International Airport and heading to their hotel in February. He said were followed 40 miles from the airport at a store when they were robbed by three men.

“The crazy thing is, I seen it kind of coming. You know like when something bad happens, you get this eerie feeling,” Smith said, “and I kind of had an eerie feeling and I didn’t really listen.”

He said the family stopped at the store to get juice and when he hopped out of the car he saw two masked people coming at him with guns.

“All you could think of is you know I want to live, I want to get out of here,” Smith said.

One of the suspects put a gun on this girlfriend’s stomach, he said. She was pregnant with their first daughter.

“Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day,” Smith said. “It was a terrifying situation. Glad we lived.”