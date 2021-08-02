ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday that all of the county’s government buildings are open to the public.
Unvaccinated people are asked to wear masks in the buildings, and six-foot distancing is still encouraged. There is a new visitor management system that will require visitors to sign in and carry a badge.
Visitors will also be escorted to any meetings in non-public areas for employee safety, said a Monday announcement.
"While we have made great strides in combating COVID-19, we are still taking all necessary precautions to keep our employees and public safe," said Ball. "Our County employees have worked hard to make our buildings safe and accessible to our residents and businesses who need to access services in person. Again, I implore anyone who has not already gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible."
Ball’s office said the county will adapt as needed based on CDC guidance and local or state mandates. Anne Arundel County instated a universal mask requirement in county-owned buildings Monday based on CDC guidance.