BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a violent weekend in Baltimore, as a man was killed and another man shot in separate shootings Sunday, Baltimore Police said. That follows two separate shootings in Baltimore that left a 15-year-old boy and a man wounded Saturday.

Officers were called about 8:40 a.m. to the 3500 block of Springdale Avenue, where residents found the body of a man who was unresponsive. The man had multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots overnight but did not call police until the morning when the body was located.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

In southwest Baltimore, officers were called to an area hospital just before 11:45 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 27-year-old man was in the 2400 block of Tolley Street when he heard several shots. The man fled to his home and realized he was wounded. The victim then went to the hospital for treatment.

Southern and Southwest shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488.

The 15-year-old boy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Pennsylvania Avenue at Cumberland Street, police said. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477.

Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous in any of the cases may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.