BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 7:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties until 7:30 p.m.
Storms are moving east at 30 mph.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County in MD until 7:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 10, 2021
The NWS said damaging winds are possible along with periods of heavy rain.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
On #WJZ a severe t-storm warning now till 7:15 for the Balto. area. pic.twitter.com/mtwv7KdLnx
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 10, 2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Baltimore City in MD until 7:15pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 10, 2021