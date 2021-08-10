WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Storms are moving east at 30 mph.

The NWS said damaging winds are possible along with periods of heavy rain.

