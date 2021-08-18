BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was shot by police after they say he pointed a gun during an altercation outside The Block and later at a police officer.

Terrance Tyrone Hillman, 32, allegedly pointed his gun during a a group altercation outside the stretch of strip clubs and bars, and later ran from the scene and pointed the gun at an officer who was pursuing him, police said.

About 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 12, officers saw a fight near the intersection of Baltimore and Holliday streets and approached the group. They heard what they believed to be gunfire and allegedly saw Hillman pointing a firearm.

Hillman ran westbound and allegedly turned and pointed his handgun at an officer giving chase, police said.

Officer Alexandros Haziminas fired his gun three times and struck Hillman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, police said.

Hillman is being held at Central Booking on charges related to the incident and other outstanding warrants, police said.

Haziminas is a assigned to the Central District and has been with the Baltimore Police Department since February 2014.

The Special Investigation Response Team is still investigating the shooting, police said.