BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A north Baltimore gym said it is the first in the city to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Other Baltimore businesses such as Golden West and venues like Rams Head Live and Ottobar have implemented the policy in light of a surge of Covid cases in the state as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.

“In keeping with our mission to improve the overall health and quality of life of our members, we believe this mandate is thoughtful and responsible, and one that our athletes and the entire community will appreciate,” explained co-owner Amy John. “This follows a trend that is being implemented throughout the fitness industry nationally, and we are making the announcement at this time to allow potential new members ample time to receive the vaccine and initiate a workout regimen.”

Amy John opened Training House with her husband, Andy, in 2018. The gym closed for three months at the onset of the pandemic and reopened in May 2020 with strict safety guidelines. Currently, those too young to be vaccinated need to wear masks.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have made carefully-measured decisions that places the safety and wellbeing of our clients as our number one responsibility with the hope that other local businesses navigating the public forum will view us as a leader.” Amy John said.

