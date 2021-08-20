EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have announced an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection to a home invasion where a 74-year-old was held at knifepoint.
Officials said they have arrested Paul Daniel Harell and charged him with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree rap, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree rape.
On Aug. 13, a 74-year-old woman was held at knifepoint by a man who entered her Edgewater home early Friday, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to the 300 block of Likes Road, where they met the victim. The woman told police an unknown man with a knife entered her home and confronted her in her bedroom.
The woman told police that in the struggle, she sustained a small puncture on her upper torso. When she was able to get away and call 911, the man fled, police said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with what police said was a non-life-threatening wound.