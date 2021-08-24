BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adam Martin was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised probation, for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.
According to a plea agreement, Martin, also known as “Fats,” was part of a drug trafficking crew that dealt cocaine and other narcotics in Edmondson Village from at least September 2018 to June 2019.READ MORE: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Events
Starting in November 2018, the FBI intercepted phone calls from Martin, 38, and co-conspirators, and through surveillance, investigators determined Martin controlled the supply of cocaine to street-level dealers.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault
On April 10, 2019, FBI agents raided homes on West Franklin Street and Walbrook Avenue and found five firearms, multiple vials of cocaine packaged for sale and 200 additional grams of cocaine.MORE NEWS: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
Another leader of the crew, Calvin Claxton, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute a number of drugs, including heroin, powder cocaine and crack cocaine, in November 2020.