WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A jury on Thursday convicted a Westminster man of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in connection with an attack last January.
Buck Sexton ambushed the victim, used racial slurs and stabbed him three times in the 200 block of East Main Street. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma but survived.
Sexton is currently in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, prosecutors said. He faces a sentence of up to life plus six years.
“I want to take the time to thank the members of the community that came forward in this case without whom a conviction would not have been possible and without hesitation, I can say that Westminster is a safer place because of them,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Brady, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.