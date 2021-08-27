COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced the Washington Monument will reopen Sunday. It closed on August 16 after a lightning strike damaged an electronic access system.

Tickets will be available online at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. To get yours and learn more, visit the NPS website.

The lightning strike was captured in a spectacular video by a Twitter user.

