WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced the Washington Monument will reopen Sunday. It closed on August 16 after a lightning strike damaged an electronic access system.
Tickets will be available online at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The lightning strike was captured in a spectacular video by a Twitter user.
Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g
— Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021